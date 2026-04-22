Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia 'strategically aligned' in keeping Strait of Malacca open: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia have a shared strategic interest to keep the Strait of Malacca open, Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Wednesday (Apr 22) as Middle East tensions put global maritime routes under strain.

Speaking in an interview at CNBC's Converge Live event, Dr Balakrishnan said that as the littoral states of the Strait of Malacca, all three countries have a "cooperative mechanism" not to collect tolls and to keep it that way.

"We do not have tolls. All of us are trade-dependent economies. All of us know it is in our interest to keep it open," Dr Balakrishnan said.

"The point here is that all three countries have a strategic interest and are strategically aligned in keeping it open. That is not something which you can take for granted in many other places."

Dr Balakrishnan’s comments come amid concerns about the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, where restrictions have raised fears about the weaponisation of trade routes.

He stressed that Southeast Asia’s approach remains firmly anchored in international law.

"With respect to both America and China, we have told both of them, we operate on the basis of UNCLOS," Dr Balakrishnan said, referring to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"The right of transit passage is guaranteed for everyone. We will not participate in any attempts to close or interdict or to impose tolls in our neighbourhood."

When asked by CNBC's Steve Sedgwick if Singapore would choose between the US and China, Dr Balakrishnan reiterated: "We will not participate in any attempt to close or to interdict or to impose tolls of traffic, maritime traffic, and overflight in this age."