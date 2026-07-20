Dignity in death: The strangers who accompany seniors on their final journey
As Singapore’s population ages and family sizes shrink, more people are reaching the end of their lives with little to no family support. An often-unseen network of charities, social workers and funeral directors are stepping in to ensure these seniors are given a dignified farewell.
SINGAPORE: About 10 people holding flowers gathered in silence around a coffin at Mandai Crematorium, praying and offering peace for a senior who had passed away the night before.
They were not his relatives, nor his friends. Most of them did not know him until the last chapter of his life.
In his final days battling cancer in the hospice, he had no partner, children or relatives to plan his goodbye. Without this group of volunteers and social workers stepping in, there would have been no one to arrange his funeral.
But they made sure he did not leave this world alone. Hymns were sung and flowers were laid. The next day, social worker Adelina Koh scattered his ashes at the Garden of Peace in Choa Chu Kang, fulfilling one of his final wishes.
“No one deserves to be forgotten. Everyone deserves someone in their life during their last stage,” she said.
For Ms Koh, who is an eldercare senior executive at charity group Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society, the deeply personal task is an almost daily routine.
The charity specialises in helping people with little or no family support in some of these end-of-life arrangements to carry out their last rites. The organisation has around 800 volunteers, with 40 specifically trained in afterlife services.
NO ONE TO SAY GOODBYE
Officially, Singapore recorded around 87,000 residents aged 65 and above living alone in 2024. But there are no comprehensive national figures tracking how many people die alone.
Social workers say the number is growing. Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society said it handled 330 pro bono funeral cases last year, more than triple the 106 cases it saw in 2021. This year’s numbers are on track to be even higher.
Some of these cases are from its outreach efforts in lower income neighborhoods, while others are referred from hospitals, nursing homes or the police.
The organisation spends about S$3,000 (US$2,300) per case on average, funded almost entirely through donations and volunteers.
Its support extends beyond the end-of-life arrangements. Volunteers bring seniors out for meals, deliver groceries and ensure their well-being.
One such beneficiary is 70-year-old Teo Ting Pow Chu, who spends most days alone in her rental flat after losing her husband six years ago.
She has already decided she wants a simple cremation. “(Help me) to scatter my ashes into the sea,” she said.
FALLING THROUGH THE CRACKS
Funeral homes are seeing more cases of people dying unnoticed in their homes, only to be discovered days later.
"It’s usually because of the smell, or even certain forms of liquids that leak, and a neighbour might discover the death,” said Ms Harmony Tee, funeral director at Harmony Funeral Care.
These homes are increasingly having to step in when no family member is available. There is also no legal requirement for a relative to pay for funeral expenses.
When police or social workers are unable to find or convince the next-of-kin to act, undertakers are sometimes asked to provide cremations for free. Ms Tee says many in the industry see it as a moral duty.
Another funeral home, Direct Funeral Services, charters a boat every few months to scatter into the sea the ashes of 30 to 40 people whose remains go unclaimed. It handles over 120 pro bono cases a year.
Its managing director, Jenny Tay, said many seniors fear dying alone. One trishaw rider shared that fear while pre-planning for his funeral at the firm.
Frail and living alone, he asked the funeral home if they could install a CCTV camera in his flat so staff could check on him in case he fell and needed help. It was an unusual request but the home agreed.
“When we installed the CCTV, he felt very at ease that someone would be taking care of him,” Ms Tay said.
Staff monitored him daily. One day, they noticed through the camera that he had fallen and rushed him to hospital.
Cases like his inspired the company to set up a foundation organising outings and social activities for isolated seniors.
“When they mingle more, they check in more on each other, and eventually, when things happen or there's any accidents, response can be made in time,” said Darren Cheng, CEO of Direct Funeral Services.
WHEN STAFF STEP IN
The issue is not confined to seniors living alone.
In nursing homes and aged care institutions, staff are increasingly taking on responsibilities traditionally carried out by next of kin for residents with no known family.
At Sree Narayana Mission nursing home, about three in 10 residents have no family support, up from around two in 10 last year.
The home’s lead social worker recalls how she had to personally claim the body of a resident who died during Hari Raya three years ago.
“That day, I realised if I’m not here, no one (would) claim the body. This is (the case) for residents who don’t have any family members,” said Yogeswari Chandrasekaran, head of social work for resident programmes at Sree Narayana Mission Singapore.
At Thye Hua Kwan Nursing Home, instead of traditional wards, residents live in what the home calls “households”. There are varying room types that can house from two to eight beds, with its own lounge and dining area.
The goal is to encourage interaction, help residents feel connected and look out for each other. Around 7 per cent of its over 280 residents do not have known family members.
As seniors become more vulnerable to conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease, the home begins sensitive conversations about end-of-life wishes while residents still have the mental capacity to make and communicate their decisions.
PLANNING FOR THE END
Experts warn that the challenge is likely to intensify as Singapore's population continues to age and family sizes shrink.
While government initiatives have strengthened support for seniors living alone through community partners and befriending programmes, stakeholders say the issue will require a whole-of-community effort.
But experts say society must first overcome its reluctance to talk openly about death.
“The root cause of this problem is death and dying remains a taboo topic,” said sociology professor Paulin Straughan from the Singapore Management University.
Planning ahead can spare loved ones from making difficult decisions while ensuring a person’s final wishes are respected, she said.
Ultimately, those working closest to the issue say preparations for death should become as normal as planning for old age.
This means discussing one’s final wishes, deciding who should carry them out, and where possible, setting aside funds for funeral arrangements to ensure a dignified farewell.