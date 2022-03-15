Streamlined COVID-19 measures begin: From gatherings at home to mask-on settings, what are you allowed to do? 

SINGAPORE: Streamlined COVID-19 measures take effect on Tuesday (Mar 15) as Singapore aims to transition to a COVID-19 resilient nation.

The measures, covering areas such as safe distancing, the number of household visitors allowed and event capacity limits, were initially announced last month but were postponed "in view of the surge in daily cases and the heavy workload in the healthcare sector", the Ministry of Health (MOH) had said.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said at a news conference on Friday that there were "good indications" that the Omicron wave had peaked, and was subsiding, "albeit slowly".

Based on the seven-day moving average of local cases, on Feb 26, the numbers peaked at about 18,300 cases and had since came down steadily and gradually, Mr Ong said.

The streamlining of the measures is "to make things simpler to understand and remember, so that everyone can better do their part", MOH said.

"It also prepares us for further easing of measures and the safe resumption of normal activities, when conditions are right and the healthcare workload has eased, which we expect in the coming weeks," MOH added.

Here is what you can look forward to from Tuesday.

SAFE DISTANCING

Safe distancing will no longer be required for mask-on settings. However, it is still required for all mask-off settings, in recognition that masking remains the key means of protection against infection, said MOH.

Where safe distancing is required, the distance will be streamlined to a single safe distance of 1m for all settings, MOH said.

WORKPLACE REQUIREMENTS

The Government will maintain the current posture of allowing up to 50 per cent of employees who can work from home to return to the office, MOH said.