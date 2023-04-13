Strides and Premier to merge, forming Singapore’s second-largest taxi operator

SINGAPORE: Strides Taxi and Premier Taxis will merge to create Singapore's second-largest taxi operator, transport operator SMRT announced on Thursday (Apr 13) in a news release.

A new joint venture company, Strides Premier, will be formed to hold the merged business. The merger will take effect from May 1.

According to data as of February 2023, it will have a fleet of about 2,500 taxis, overtaking second-largest operator Trans-Cab, which has about 2,170 taxis. ComfortDelGro has the largest fleet in Singapore, of around 8,700 taxis.

"As the demand for taxis and private hire cars rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, the merger will help to safeguard the long-term interest of drivers and passengers, as well as enhance efficiency," said SMRT.

"Strides Premier will offer a full suite of technical expertise and workshop capabilities to service the expanded fleet."

Strides Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of SMRT and the parent company of Strides Taxi and Strides Automotive, will hold a majority stake in Strides Premier. Premier Corporation and BS Investors will jointly hold the remaining stake.

The merger will also involve Strides Automotive Services and Premier Automotive Services.