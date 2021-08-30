Strides Taxi's first batch of electric vehicles hit the roads

SINGAPORE: A total of 300 electric vehicles operated by Strides Taxi - formerly SMRT Taxi - will serve passengers by the end of the year, with the first batch of 15 taxis launched on Monday (Aug 30).

The MG5 vehicles are new to the Singapore market, said Strides Mobility in a joint media release with its subsidiary Strides Taxi.

"When all 300 MG5s are on the road, Strides Taxi will become the taxi operator with the largest fleet of EVs in Singapore," the companies added.

The MG5 can travel for up to 300km on a full charge, the media release stated, adding that drivers currently have access to about 140 EV charging points at 80 locations across Singapore.

It takes 40 minutes to charge a vehicle to 80 per cent capacity.

"Compared to a hybrid car, the cost of charging for Strides Taxi partners is more economical. In one month, a partner driving the MG5 could save around S$300 on energy costs," said the companies.

Strides Mobility is a subsidiary of transport operator SMRT, which pledged in April to change its entire taxi fleet to electric vehicles within five years.

This would reduce the total carbon footprint by an estimated 20,000 tonnes per year, the companies noted.