Strong demand for larger flats in August BTO exercise, with Tampines units most popular

SINGAPORE: Built-to-Order (BTO) flats in the mature estate of Tampines were the most popular in the August BTO exercise, with strong demand for larger five-room flats.

The latest BTO exercise closed at 11.59pm on Monday (Sep 5), with the final numbers updated on Tuesday afternoon. Seven projects were on offer in mature towns Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Bukit Merah, and non-mature estates Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East and Woodlands.

MATURE ESTATES

Five-room flats in Tampines were among the most popular this year, with 3,082 applicants for 117 flats. That means there were overall more than 26 applicants for each flat.

Only a four-room flat in Dakota Crest in Geylang, which was launched in February, was more popular this year.

Four-room flats in Tampines in the August BTO exercise also drew many applications, with 3,347 applicants for 150 such flats.

In mature estates, at least 95 per cent of BTO supply is set aside for first-time families.

Units in Central Weave @ Ang Mo Kio were also in-demand. The four-room, five-room and 3Gen flats drew more than eight potential first-time buyers for each unit.