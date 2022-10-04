Strong incentive for beverage container return scheme to be run efficiently, cost-effectively: Dr Amy Khor

SINGAPORE: An initiative to encourage people to recycle their used drink containers for a refundable deposit will be run by the beverage production industry, which will then have a strong incentive to operate efficiently and cost-effectively, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Tuesday (Oct 4).

Dr Khor was replying to parliamentary questions on the beverage container return scheme, which is in its consultation phase after the National Environment Agency (NEA) launched a survey to gather public feedback on Sep 20.

Under the scheme, consumers of pre-packaged beverages will pay a refundable deposit - currently estimated to be around 10 to 20 cents - in addition to the cost of the drink.

Consumers will get this deposit back if they return their used containers to return points. These locations have yet to be confirmed.

NEA previously said the scheme would cover plastic bottles and metal cans from 150ml to 3L. This will cover more than 1 billion beverage containers in Singapore each year.

MPs Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast), Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) and Liang Eng Hwa (PAP-Bukit Panjang) had asked about the costs and scale of the scheme.

In reply, Dr Khor said beverage producers, such as manufacturers and importers, will be responsible for the collection and recycling of the products they put on the market, as well as funding the scheme.

In similar schemes overseas, producers typically appoint an operator to carry out their responsibilities under the scheme. An industry-led, not-for-profit scheme operator is preferred, she said.

“As the scheme is owned and run by the industry, it will have a strong incentive to operate the scheme efficiently and cost-effectively, to keep scheme costs low for all parties," said Dr Khor.

"In addition, the revenue from the sale of clean, high quality and high value recyclables, and any unclaimed deposits, will be utilised by the scheme operator to reduce the scheme costs."