Singapore's stronger haze law: How it might work and what it may not fix

SINGAPORE: While Singapore’s enhanced haze law may address some enforcement issues, the gaps in tackling transboundary haze cannot be closed by legislation alone, experts said.

Environmental law experts noted that the amendments could help improve accountability of firms linked to forest fires that cause haze.

However, its effectiveness will depend on consistent enforcement, corporate cooperation and access to evidence across jurisdictions. Cooperation among countries will also be key to stopping transboundary haze, said the experts.

The amendments strengthen the tools available to Singapore to act against errant companies, said Mr Simon Tay, chairman of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA), adding that government agencies will have the power not only to investigate and punish, but also to order companies to prevent such fires.

Adjunct senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Sean Tseng, who specialises in environmental law, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the amended legislation effectively addressing transboundary haze.

It introduces "very real commercial consequences" for companies involved in irresponsible burning, especially those with business or financial connections to Singapore, he added.