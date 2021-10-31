Need for stronger international collaboration amid climate crisis, says PM Lee at G20 summit

For one, there needs to be stronger international collaboration on sustainability initiatives, Mr Lee noted.

Singapore, for instance, is working to establish regional power grids with its neighbours in the form of the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project, he said.

“There is much scope to unlock the large and mutually beneficial economic opportunities as we push for decarbonisation and sustainability,” he said.

“Internationally, we must also continue working together. To address challenges in carbon credit markets around the world, improve their environmental integrity and scale up green opportunities and to manage potential cross-border spillovers of carbon pricing and related measures taken by individual countries," he added.

In addition, there is a need to scale up sustainable finance, Mr Lee said.

“It will become increasingly crucial for Asia and many other emerging economies to unlock private financing. To this end, we need to implement a consistent set of global standards for disclosures and reporting,” he said.

“We need to develop compatible taxonomies for green and transition activities; and improve the quality, availability, and accessibility of data.”

And as an international financial centre, Singapore is committed to supporting the development of sustainable finance capabilities, to mobilising private capital through innovative sustainable financing solutions; and through “catalysing” climate-resilient investment strategies, he explained.

This is also an urgent need to harness technology, Mr Lee said.

“This will smoothen our low-carbon transitions, by making emissions reduction more affordable and sustainable in the long run,” he said.

“On our part, Singapore is quadrupling local solar energy production (from 2020 levels) by 2025. We are also actively studying and investing in advanced low-carbon solutions such as carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies, and hydrogen.”

He also pointed out that G20’s climate leadership is much needed at this crucial time, and Singapore is committed to do its part.

Mr Lee is in Rome on a working visit from Oct 28 to Nov 1 to attend the summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

He is participating in G20 discussions, as well as bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the Summit.

Singapore, although not a G20 member, is an invited guest country of Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year.