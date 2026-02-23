Union flags 'deeper structural issues' after student care centre closures
The Education Services Union, citing the recent abrupt closures of Little Professors Learning Centre and Out of Box Academy, said such moves have far-reaching ripple effects on children, families and workers.
SINGAPORE: The recent closures of two student care centres - Little Professors Learning Centre (LPLC) and Out of Box Academy (OBA) - point to "deeper structural issues" in Singapore's student care sector that require "urgent and sustained attention", the Education Services Union said on Monday (Feb 23).
The union said student care centres are more than after-school facilities, describing them as "safe spaces where children grow, parents gain peace of mind, and working families are supported".
"In a society built on a strong dual-income model, disruptions to this ecosystem carry significant social costs.
"When a centre shuts down abruptly, the ripple effects are far-reaching - impacting children, parents, staff, extended families, and even workplaces," the union said, adding that the consequences are "not isolated; they are systemic".
According to its website, the union represents about 33,000 workers in the education sector, including those in early childhood and student care, but excludes public sector employees.
CENTRE CLOSURES
LPLC's services were terminated by the Ministry of Education following investigations into unpaid staff salaries and double deductions from parents' GIRO accounts. A police report has since been filed over the fee anomalies.
OBA, meanwhile, abruptly closed its centres in December 2025, with only a day's notice, according to media reports. The company lists 33 outlets in Singapore on its website.
The Education Services Union said it does not condone "irresponsible closures" that leave workers in a lurch, with salaries and CPF contributions unpaid.
"Workers should never bear the consequences of poor governance or unsustainable operations," it added.
The union listed several priorities for the sector.
It said business operations models should be optimised to gain better efficiency and longer-term financial sustainability.
It also called for stronger regulatory frameworks to promote fair and progressive practices while reducing the risk of service disruptions.
Finally, career progression and skills upgrading should be enhanced, the union said, to "professionalise and uplift" work prospects.
The union also said that it had support to members by guiding them through the claims process, connecting them with NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute facilitating employment support, and providing interim financial assistance to help them tide over the difficult period.
A career fair organised through NTUC's e2i on Feb 20 drew 21 workers affected by LPLC’s situation. Nineteen were shortlisted for various roles and two have accepted employment offers, the union said.