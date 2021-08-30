Student with COVID-19 jailed for exposing others to risk of infection

SINGAPORE: A student who exposed others to the risk of COVID-19 by breaching her stay-home notice after returning to Singapore from Britain in March last year was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment on Monday (Aug 30).

Esther Tan Ling Ying, 24, who had been taking her bachelor’s degree in acting in Britain, returned home last year after an advisory by the Singapore Government following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Tan had flu-like symptoms while she was overseas, which persisted when she arrived in Singapore on Mar 23 last year.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, she was issued a stay-home notice and told to go home immediately by an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer.

Instead, she went to a food court at the airport with her parents and then took the MRT to Clementi, where she visited a clinic.

At the clinic, she lied about her travel history and obtained medicine.

She was later found to be COVID-19 positive.

Tan, who contested the charge, said during the trial that the ICA officer who briefed her at the airport had not told her to head home immediately.

She also claimed there was no indication in her stay-home notice that she had to do so, and said she thought the stay-home order began the next day.

She later said she thought the stay-home order would begin the same day that she returned to Singapore, but only after she reached home.

On Aug 16, Tan was convicted of exposing others to the risk of COVID-19 infection.