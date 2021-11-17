Student admits placing pen with pinhole camera in school girls' toilet to film his schoolmates

SINGAPORE: Using double-sided tape, a teenager placed a pen with a pinhole camera in a girls' toilet in his school, hoping to record videos of his schoolmates using the loo.

His ruse was uncovered when a victim found that it was unusual for there to be a pen fixed to the top of the cubicle door and looked closer to discover the pinhole camera.

The 17-year-old offender, who cannot be named as he is under 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism on Wednesday (Nov 17). Another two charges will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The victims' identities and the name of the school in question cannot be published due to gag orders imposed by the court.

The court heard that the teenager had entered the girls' toilet on the third floor of the school at about 1.15pm on Aug 19 last year.

He placed a black pen, which had a pinhole camera on it, at the top of the door of one of the toilet cubicles using double-sided tape.

He angled the camera towards the toilet, aiming to record footage of his female schoolmates using it.

He intended to retrieve the pen the following day to review the footage.

Later that day, a female student entered the cubicle to use the toilet. The camera on the pen recorded explicit footage of her doing so.

When she was about to leave the cubicle, she noticed the pen at the top of the door.

Finding it unusual, she took a closer look and discovered that there was a pinhole camera on top, and an SD card embedded in the pen.

She removed the pen and handed it to a vice-principal. The discipline master of the school lodged a police report two days later.

Investigations revealed that the offender had filmed a few upskirt videos of female strangers at train stations, using his phone.

He usually did so while he was on upriding escalators behind victims in skirts.

He took one such video on Aug 13, 2020, and later sent the video along with two screenshots from the video to his classmate.

The prosecution did not object to a probation suitability report, noting the age of the teen and the fact that he did not retrieve or view footage from the pen.

The judge called for a probation suitability report for the teen. He will return to court for sentencing in December.