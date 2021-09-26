Students on quarantine, health risk warning may sit for national year-end exams with COVID-19 testing: MOE

SINGAPORE: Students who are on quarantine order or health risk warning may be allowed to sit for their national year-end examinations if they test negative for COVID-19, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Sunday (Sep 26).

In a joint press release, they said that the arrangements for students on quarantine - a departure from the previous year’s measures - were made in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

A set of procedures has been approved by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for students who have been placed on quarantine but are otherwise well, to be allowed to apply for leave from quarantine to sit for their exams, said MOE and SEAB.

“While special consideration will be applied to cases with valid reasons, we recognise that there would still be instances where the candidate would still wish to have the opportunity to take their national year-end examination,” the press release said.

This option will be made available to all national examination candidates this year, starting from the PSLE examinations beginning on Sep 30 and the GCE N(A)/N(T), O-Level and A-Level examinations thereafter.

The candidates will have to test negative for their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) entry swab at the beginning of the quarantine order. They will also have to produce negative antigen rapid tests (ART) before each examination paper.

The arrangements exclude science practical examinations, where candidates may have to share lab equipment or move about the lab, and examinations with mask-off activities, such as music performing exams that require candidates to play wind instruments or sing.