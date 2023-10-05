A chance to bring ideas to life: How a group of teenagers prepared for an international robotics challenge

“MORE MEANINGFUL” TO WIN GOLD ON HOME SOIL

With the competition just around the corner, Favian told CNA that it is a “mix of multiple feelings” for him – from excitement to nervousness.

“You're nervous because you sort of hold expectations for yourself after all the work you've put in, and then you also have hopes and then that puts pressure on our backs,” he said.

"I guess after enough competitions, the nerves get less," said teammate Elliot. "You start to feel less pressure and you're going to enjoy it a bit more."

Zachary added that their competitors “aren't really that different”. “It might seem daunting, because you're always worried like: ‘Oh, what if someone else comes up with an even more efficient solution’. But the reality is that everyone is trying to figure it out too.”

Asked what the team hopes to achieve at the competition, Zachary said it would be nice to win a gold medal. “Especially because it's on home soil, so it's a bit more meaningful to us.”

But the team is also setting realistic expectations for themselves, he added, as only about a handful of teams out of more than 190 groups can win a gold medal.

The students are also hoping for an engineering award which is given based on how innovative an idea is.

“REFINING NEVER STOPS”

When asked how confident they were, the team gave their design a score between seven and eight on a scale of 10.

Zachary said that the team still has some aspects of their design to figure out even in the last few days of the competition. “The refining process doesn't ever really stop even on the day of the competition,” he said.

He added that the team also has not had a chance to test the robot in a competition setting yet as participants do not have the full field to do so until the day itself.

The extra days of preparation at the venue – the Singapore Expo – will come in helpful when the team can test out the robot’s capabilities and make changes on the spot, he said.

He also noted that other teams have gone the extra mile to get specifications to build a field to test out their robots.

But the team is not too worried that these teams may have an advantage over them.

“You have to believe that your system can work right? Or else, the competition is quite doomed from the start, which is not a very good mindset to have,” said Zachary.

He added that the team has learned to value what he calls “no-frills efficiency”. Coming back from their examinations, which ended just a week before, the students had little time left to work on the design, he said.

This meant that they had to cut out any “glamorous design”, Zachary added. “That's where the rigour kicks in and you go, ‘This is what I need to do’. Does it look nice? Maybe not. But will it work? Yes. That's all that matters,” he said.

“Even if it's not fully tested, even though it may not be fully working, on the day itself, if you have to get it done, you will have to get it done.”