Rapper Subhas Nair charged with attempting to promote ill will over religion, race

The third incident was in relation to a fatal brawl at Orchard Towers in July 2019. Nair is accused of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians by claiming on Oct 15, 2020 that of one of the accused - a Chinese man - involved in the death of an Indian man received lenient treatment by authorities because of his race.

Nair allegedly wrote on Instagram: “Calling out racism and Chinese privilege = two year conditional warning and smear campaign in the media. Actually conspiring to murder an Indian man = Half the sentence and ‘You’re having a baby soon right? Boy or girl?’ Do you actually think a brown person would get asked these type of questions? This place is just not for us”.

On Mar 11, 2021, while Nair was already being investigated by the police over the Orchard Towers comments, Nair allegedly attempted to promote feelings of ill will between Chinese and Indians again.

Between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Mar 11, 2021, Nair allegedly displayed a cartoon at The Substation during a stage play entitled: Tabula Rasa - Album Exploration. The cartoon contained the same text he wrote on Instagram over the Orchard Towers incident.

Nair was charged for the earliest July 2019 offence, the rap video, as he had breached the conditions of his warning by allegedly committing the other fresh offences.

PREETIPLS ACCOMPANIES BROTHER TO COURT

Nair appeared in court wearing a black shirt with a photo of drug offender Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, who is on death row. Nair was accompanied by his sister, Preeti Nair, better known as Preetipls.

The police prosecutor said the prosecution was ready for the case, "on condition of plea". If Nair pleaded guilty, the prosecution would proceed with two charges and take the other two into consideration, he said.

Nair's lawyer, Eugene Thuraisingam, asked for an adjournment to take instructions.

Nair was offered bail of S$10,000. His next court mention will be on Nov 29.

If convicted of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different groups on grounds of religion or race, Nair could be jailed for up to three years and fined per charge.

The police said in an earlier statement that they would not hesitate to take action against those who make "baseless allegations" that the law, or its enforcement agencies, accords differential treatment based on religion or race.

Such allegations have "the potential to damage religious and racial harmony in Singapore and erode public trust in our law enforcement agencies", said the police.