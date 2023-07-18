Rapper Subhas Nair found guilty of attempting to promote ill will between races and religions

SINGAPORE: Singaporean rapper Subhas Nair, 31, was on Tuesday (Jul 18) found guilty of attempting to promote ill will among racial and religious groups.

Nair, whose full name is Subhas Govin Prabhakar Nair, was convicted of four such charges over incidents that occurred between July 2019 and March 2021.

He had first posted a YouTube video of him and his sister Preeti Nair performing a song, which contained the lyrics "Chinese people always out here f***ing it up".

For this, he was given a two-year conditional warning by the police, but he reoffended by posting comments on social media.

Commenting on a viral video by two Christians who linked the gay pride movement to Satan, Nair wrote: "If two Malay Muslims made a video promoting Islam and saying the kinds of hateful things these Chinese Christians said, ISD (Internal Security Department) would have been at the door before they even hit 'upload'."

In another incident, Nair made an Instagram post referring to a media interview of one Chan Jia Xing, who was given a conditional warning for a reduced charge of consorting with a person who had a weapon. Chan was one of seven people originally charged with murdering a man at Orchard Towers.

Nair wrote that "calling out racism and Chinese privilege" equalled a two-year conditional warning and "smear campaign in the media", while "actually conspiring to murder an Indian man" equalled half the sentence and a question of "you're having a baby soon right? Boy or girl" from the media.

"Do you actually think a brown person would get asked these type of questions? This place is just not for us," he wrote.

Nair had contested the four charges and was represented by lawyer Suang Wijaya from Eugene Thuraisingam's law firm.