Beyond academics, subject-based banding cultivates respect for diverse abilities: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: One year after subject-based banding was fully implemented, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said the initiative has helped students learn at their own pace while instilling respect for diverse abilities.

Speaking to CNA in an interview reviewing education policies from the current term of government, Mr Chan highlighted that his ministry is tracking key outcomes of subject-based banding, such as changing mindsets and nurturing a love for learning – beyond just academic performance.

In the wide-ranging interview, Mr Chan also touched on the tuition industry, the relationship between teachers and parents and how Singapore's higher education landscape needs to evolve to encourage continuous learning.

Subject-based banding was one of the major policies introduced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in the past five years. Others include changes to the Primary School Leaving Examination scoring system and the new Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate, which students will sit for from 2027, replacing the O-Level and N-Level examinations.

On whether the intangible benefits will translate into academic results, Mr Chan stressed that it is "not that academics are not important", but MOE wants to look beyond them.

He pointed out that soft skills, such as the ability to connect with people, are crucial. Not everything important in life can be measured, and just because something can be measured does not mean it is the most important, said the minister.

The goal is to move away from a culture of "comparing ourselves with one another", he said.

"The results are not for comparison. The results are more for us to better understand ourselves, so that in the next step of our learning journey, we are sited in a more appropriate environment."