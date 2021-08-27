Subsidies for mandatory COVID-19 tests for high-risk workers to be extended until year-end

SINGAPORE: The Government will continue to subsidise mandatory COVID-19 testing for vaccinated workers who live or work in higher risk sectors until the end of this year, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Aug 27), but companies should prepare to factor in such costs into their business operations from next year.

The Government currently requires Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Fast and Easy Testing (FET) rostered routine testing for workers who reside in dormitories, as well as those who work in sectors such as construction, marine and process, aviation, and maritime sectors.

Employees who work in settings with unmasked and vulnerable clients or patrons, such as F&B establishments, personal care services, gyms and healthcare services are also subjected to such testing.

The Government had previously extended the subsidy for mandatory testing in these sectors until Sep 30 this year.

“As we resume more activities, mandatory PCR and FET rostered routine testing will continue to play a key role in mitigating COVID-19 transmission risks in these sectors,” MOH said.