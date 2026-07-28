441 suicides reported in Singapore in 2024; deaths among adults aged 30 to 39 up 50%

SINGAPORE: Singapore recorded 441 suicides in 2024, with deaths among adults aged 30 to 39 rising 50 per cent from the previous year even as numbers declined across all other age groups.

The Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said on Tuesday (Jul 28) that the figures, based on finalised data from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), also showed suicide was the second leading cause of death among adults aged 30 to 39.

There were 99 suicides in this age group in 2024, up 50 per cent from 66 the year before. Citing observations made through its 24-hour crisis helplines, SOS said adults aged 30 to 39 often face complex pressures and psychosocial stressors related to family, employment, and social isolation.

It added that 256 suicides were reported in Singapore in 2025 based on provisional data. The organisation noted that final figures can differ substantially, with the number of suicides in 2024 revised upward from a provisional figure of 314 deaths to 441 after the data was finalised.

Explaining the discrepancy between provisional and final suicide figures, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary reply last September that the provisional number published in the annual report on registration of births and deaths reflects only cases confirmed as suicides at the time the report is released.

Some cases of unnatural deaths may still be awaiting the outcome of a coroner's inquiry when the report is published.

Once the coroner's inquiry is completed, some of these cases may be reclassified as suicides and will be reflected in the following year's publication.