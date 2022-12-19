'Could I have prevented it?': When the ripple effect of a suicide extends beyond the family

DISCUSSING SUICIDE AS A FAMILY

Mr and Mrs Das also walk the talk at home as parents, discussing “everything” as a family since their two daughters were young.

When Mrs Das received the news about the suicide in Hong Kong in the middle of the night back then, she remembered waking up her children.

“I sat with them and we talked. We all cried together. … That’s where I feel a lot of kids miss out – that discussion and that talking. I want to encourage that in families,” she said.

“I realised how important that is, and I feel it should begin at a very young age. Even when we think they’re not listening, they are. Begin young, and it will continue.”

“There is no reason why you should keep things to yourself, why you cannot seek help. The first line of help should be us or if you don’t think you can discuss with us, there are other avenues. … Definitely the second incident has shaken us in the sense that even our kids might consider this at some point,” added Mr Das.

“I can well understand how parents could think this is not really something that they think is an issue. They think you’re making it up or it’s a non-issue. And that’s where the problem starts.”

In the immediate aftermath of her best friend’s death, Liqiao ignored her feelings, convinced things were “fine” and “normal”. She believes that if she had sought help instead, she would be in a “much better” place today. Since then, she has been in counselling and currently takes medication for depression.

When her pain was still raw, it was even difficult for her to be around schoolmates. But over the last year, she has started to remember her best friend in a different light.

“When I go to school and see other people making plans with their friends, I realise how lucky we were and to be grateful for the friendship we had,” she said.

Where to get help:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.