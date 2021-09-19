Mental health awareness, not dismissing concerns the first steps in helping loved ones with suicidal thoughts

SINGAPORE: Awareness of the warning signs and not dismissing concerns are the first steps in helping someone who might have suicidal thoughts, experts have told CNA.

“There is much guilt and shame when talking about one’s own suicidal thoughts, and this often deters those who are experiencing them from talking about it and seeking help,” said Dr Ganesh Kudva, associate consultant at the department of psychosis at the Institute of Mental Health.

Everyone has a role to play, he added, but there is a need to be more aware about mental illness and suicide.

The comments come after figures released by the IMH earlier this month showed that one in 13 adults in Singapore has thought about suicide.

The study on suicidality – a term encompassing suicide thoughts, plans and attempts – is part of the second Singapore Mental Health Study.

Last year, 452 people in Singapore killed themselves. A total of 2,795 suicide attempts in Singapore were recorded in 2020, according to a written parliamentary answer by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in July.