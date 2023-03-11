'When I help people, I'm also healing': The Samaritans behind a new suicide recovery support group

Growing up, Cath was regularly bullied and in time, fell into depression. When she turned 17, she started to dissociate from society and developed insomnia.

She was diagnosed with social anxiety at 17 but she was not ready to go through with the therapy, and tried to overcome it herself.

But by 2021, studying became difficult and as she battled the anxiety, she tried to take her own life.

“I can’t count how many times I actually attempted suicide,” she said.

“I didn’t feel any warmth, that’s the reason why I felt like I wanted to die,” Cath added.

Finding support was difficult. “I felt very alone,” she said.

Growing up, she was taught that feeling suicidal was taboo. Her friends invalidated her feelings, saying it was “not a big deal”.

“I felt I had no one to turn to. That’s when I went to SOS and I went for counselling … and then slowly and surely my parents started to be a little bit open minded to what I’m going through,” she explained.

Conversations with her family led them to realise Cath's struggle. Her parents reached out to her, but caring for someone who was thinking about dying was difficult.

“The person who is being the caregiver for the person who is mentally ill is also having a tough time. I try to empathise with (my mother),” she said, recalling the turning point for her family.

“She looked me in the eyes and she said yes, she would go for all these workshops, all these talks. And from there, I could notice that when I’m having my episodes, she would be very terrified and become (anxious).

“But we will sit down and talk and I would say, this is what you should do. So instead of shouting at me, she started to listen to me - reminding me to breathe in, and being gentle with me. From then on, I think I’ve become closer to her.”