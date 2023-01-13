What we know about Sun Cable and its collapsed Australia-Singapore solar energy project

SINGAPORE: Renewable energy firm Sun Cable said on Wednesday (Jan 12) that it will enter voluntary administration after the company's backers failed to reach an agreement on funding structure and what direction it should take.

Voluntary administration refers to a process where a company's directors appoint independent administrators to step in to find a path forward for the business, which is usually facing financial difficulties.

Here's what we know about Sun Cable:

What does the company do?

Sun Cable is the company behind a A$30 billion (S$27.5 billion) project known as the Australia-Asia PowerLink, which had planned to channel solar energy from Australia to the Asia-Pacific region.

The company said it would capture solar energy in Australia's Northern Territory and transmit it to be used in Darwin, which is also in the Northern Territory, as well as in Singapore.

It intended to begin construction on the 4,200km undersea cable in 2024 and be fully operational in 2029. Sun Cable claimed it could carry 3.2GW of electricity and supply up to 15 per cent of Singapore's total electricity needs.

The company, which was founded in 2018, has offices in Singapore, Jakarta and multiple cities in Australia.