Repairs under way after man and daughter fell into hole in bridge at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

SINGAPORE: Repair works were under way at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve on Thursday (Jan 26), three days after a man and his two-year-old daughter fell into a hole in a bridge there.

When CNA visited the reserve on Thursday morning, two workers were seen repairing the crossing of a sluice gate, which is used to control water levels in the reserve's ponds.

One of the workers told CNA that four planks of the crossing had to be replaced.

The area was cordoned off while works were ongoing, and several large metal sheets could be seen next to the workers.

The sluice gate is located near observation hide 1E, as described by Mr Bucky Hussein in his Instagram post about the incident.