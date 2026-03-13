Man arrested over series of fires in Sungei Kadut industrial estate

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Mar 12) for his suspected involvement in three fires in the Sungei Kadut industrial estate, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday.

The fires occurred on three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive, 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1 and 8 Sungei Kadut Crescent.

"Preliminary findings showed that all three fires were suspected to have been started intentionally," the police said in a news release, adding that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) extinguished the fires on Tuesday and Wednesday, while members of the public put out Thursday's blaze before SCDF arrived.

"No injuries were reported in any of the incidents," SPF said.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Thursday. They also seized a lighter and a pair of gloves he allegedly used in connection with the fires as case exhibits.