Gillman Barracks, Sunset Way plans not fixed as government weighs competing needs: Alvin Tan

SINGAPORE: Amid a public outcry over the proposed redevelopment of Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan reiterated that plans are not finalised as he detailed the considerations and dilemmas in balancing needs "within our limited space".

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday (Aug 4), Mr Tan said the environmental and heritage studies being done for both sites were not meant to justify a detailed plan that was already fixed.

"They are an integral part of the consultation process through which the plan is shaped," he added.

The formal consultation period for the environmental impact assessments and heritage impact assessments ends on Thursday, but engagement with stakeholders will continue before the authorities decide how to carry out the development, Mr Tan said.

"This could involve adjustments to the development layout and the amount of greenery and heritage to conserve."

Mr Tan was responding to 18 questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on planned housing developments in Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way. In a discussion that lasted close to 70 minutes, a total of 11 MPs and two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) also rose to speak.

The government would always try to make the best use of existing land and safeguard important natural and heritage assets, but there would be times when difficult trade-offs could not be avoided, he added.

When that happens, agencies must be clear about why a site needs to be developed, deliberate over where to build and take care over how it is built, Mr Tan said.

This meant being honest with Singaporeans about the choices involved, listening to feedback and refining plans, before the government makes a final decision in the interest of Singapore and Singaporeans.