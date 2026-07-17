Sunset Way housing plans 'not final'; HDB says it remains open to feedback

Dr Chong pointed to the recent Clementi Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise, which was more than four times oversubscribed, as evidence of a "great need" for more housing supply.

“Our first inkling and priority is to go for brownfield sites. Unfortunately, within Clementi and the region, there are very, very few such sites. So, we have to now focus on Sunset Way site to see how that can help to enhance the supply,” he said.

Brownfield sites are land that has been previously developed while greenfield sites like Sunset Way are largely undeveloped land, often with existing greenery or ecosystems.

The development of Sunset Way is guided by an Environmental Impact Assessment that helps HDB understand the site's ecological features and significance, he added.

“Now again, that plan is not final. We are working on it. And through these plans and through these trade-offs, we hope to work further with residents and stakeholders,” Dr Chong said, adding that HDB is seeking feedback following the publication of the environmental study.

Ms Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, said Friday’s session gave residents a chance to air their views and concerns directly to the agencies involved.

“Some residents have expressed a sense of loss for the greenery. Some residents have also expressed concern about the possible impact on future traffic, and we have also residents who are concerned about what construction might mean, what kind of interim disamenities might arise, such as noise,” she said, adding that others were curious about what amenities would be added to the neighbourhood.

The engagement session ran for more than two and a half hours, with representatives from HDB and the MPs addressing residents before the floor was opened to questions, residents who attended said.

Concerns raised included overdevelopment, deforestation and traffic congestion. Some residents told CNA after the session that they remained unsettled about the development plans, though they hoped the agencies would take their feedback into account.