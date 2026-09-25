Singapore now a 'super-aged' society, with more than 1 in 5 citizens aged 65 and above

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reached "super-aged society" status, according to official figures released on Friday (Sep 25).

The threshold is reached when at least 21 per cent of the population is aged 65 and above.

In June 2026, 21.4 per cent of Singapore citizens were in this age group, according to this year’s Population in Brief report by the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) of the Prime Minister’s Office and its partner agencies.

While the United Nations uses total population for its definition of a super-aged society, Singapore uses its citizen population.

The latest figures also showed Singapore’s total population grew to 6.21 million that month, marking a 1.6 per cent increase from June last year.

But citizen marriages and births declined in 2025 compared with 2024, the report said. Marriages fell 5.6 per cent in 2025, while births dropped 10.8 per cent.