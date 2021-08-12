All children, staff members at Superland Pre-school in Chinatown to be swabbed after COVID-19 cluster detected

SINGAPORE: All employees and children at Superland Pre-school in Chinatown will be swabbed for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure after five children and a staff member tested positive.

The pre-school at Kreta Ayer Community Centre was one of the three new COVID-19 clusters reported on Wednesday (Aug 11) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In reply to CNA's queries, the pre-school said on Thursday that all the confirmed cases were last present at the pre-school on Aug 6.

They had cleared "health checks" and temperature screening upon their arrival at the pre-school that day, it said.

"We were aware of the first case of a child who was confirmed positive on Aug 9,” added the pre-school.

"The child developed symptoms at home on Sunday, Aug 8, and visited the doctor on the same day."

The remaining cases were detected through testing. The staff member who was infected was fully vaccinated, said the pre-school.