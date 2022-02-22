A glimpse into a supermarket's weighing and labelling process

SINGAPORE: Before the morning crowd streams in, supermarket employees all over the island busy themselves with various duties to get ready for the day.

One such duty involves ensuring the weighing scale at the fresh food station is “straight and even” and reset to zero, so customers receive the accurate weight of their produce before paying for it.

This task is so critical that there are even a few text and visual reminders plastered beside the weighing scale – at least for employees at CS Fresh Gold in Paragon Shopping Centre, operations director of Cold Storage, Mr Denesh Kumar, showed CNA.

Earlier in February, a packet of salmon sold at a FairPrice Xtra outlet was mislabelled. The customer’s TikTok video showed that its weight on a scale (0.176kg) was different from what was stated on its label (0.296kg). FairPrice said that this mislabelling incident was likely caused by human error.

Another TikTok video in the same month showed a packet of chicken mislabelled as 0.224kg, when it only weighed 0.165kg.

The videos prompted questions online about whether consumers should check the weight of their groceries.

In light of the incidents, CNA contacted supermarkets to learn about their weighing and labelling process – and got to peek behind the counter with Cold Storage one morning.