IN FOCUS: Can the supermarket bag charge break Singapore's plastic addiction?

SINGAPORE: Ms Lydia Yee is not worried about the prospect of having to pay for disposable carrier bags from supermarkets come Jul 3.

The 43-year-old already brings reusable bags when shopping – for years, she has been reusing packaging material in ways that minimise the need for carrier bags to put her waste.

Even without disposable carrier bags, Ms Yee told CNA she finds “more than enough” paper and plastic receptacles to bag her trash – including packaging for vegetables, bread, snacks, and cereal boxes.

“I’m not an eco-warrior by any means but I do try to be conscientious about it,” she said.

Consumers in Singapore take about 820 million plastic bags from supermarkets each year, according to estimates from a 2018 survey by the Singapore Environment Council (SEC). That works out to two to four bags per person in one supermarket trip.

Under a new law, large supermarkets – they number about 400, or two-thirds of all supermarkets in Singapore – must charge customers at least 5 cents per disposable carrier bag from Jul 3.

While most supermarkets in Singapore provide plastic bags, the scope of the law covers not only plastic bags but disposable carrier bags of all materials, including biodegradable ones made of paper.

This is because the environmental benefits of biodegradable materials cannot be realised at scale in Singapore, where incinerable waste is not directly buried in a landfill. It is either recycled, or it is incinerated and the ashes are buried in Semakau Landfill.

At the rate that waste generation is growing, Semakau will run out of space by 2035. The bag charge forms part of Singapore’s Zero Waste Masterplan, which seeks to extend the lifespan of the only landfill in the land-scarce country.

But with supermarket plastic bags commonly reused for bagging garbage, will the supermarket 5-cent charge merely displace demand for plastic bags to other channels, such as the purchase of single-use garbage bags?

And will that undo any potential environmental benefits from the policy, even as customers find themselves paying more?