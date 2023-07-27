Two supermoons, meteor showers to be visible over Singapore

SINGAPORE: Stargazers, mark your calendars.

In the month of August, two supermoons will be visible in Singapore, said the Science Centre Observatory on Tuesday (Jul 25).

And it's not just supermoon season - Singaporeans will also be able to catch a glimpse of two meteor showers in the next few weeks.

The supermoons, known as the Sturgeon Moon and Blue Moon, are two of four supermoons that will be visible in 2023.

Supermoons are a phenomenon that occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to our planet, making the moon appear larger and brighter than usual, said the observatory.