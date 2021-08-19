Supervisor jailed after worker died from injuries sustained during pipe joint repair

SINGAPORE: A senior field supervisor was sentenced to four months' jail on Thursday (Aug 19) after a worker died of injuries that he sustained while repairing a leaking pipe joint.

Muhammed Noredzuan Othman, 42, pleaded guilty to one charge of committing a negligent act that resulted in the death of a fellow worker, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

On Jan 1, 2016, pipe fitter and welder Chin Chee Cheng and his co-worker were tasked with repairing a leaking pipe joint along the pipeline of a high-pressure gas compressor on board a vessel.

While Mr Chin was removing a clamp connector from the pipe joint, the connector dislodged and struck him. He suffered blunt force head and pelvic injuries, and was taken to the hospital.

Mr Chin died of his injuries on the same day.

Further investigations revealed that the incident was caused by the sudden discharge of trapped residual pressurised gas in the high-pressure gas compressor, which ejected the clamp connector with great force, said MOM.