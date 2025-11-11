Logo
Singapore

Woman accused of stealing supplements at Changi Airport arrested on return to Singapore
Singapore

Woman accused of stealing supplements at Changi Airport arrested on return to Singapore

The box of anti-ageing supplements costs S$507.30.

Woman accused of stealing supplements at Changi Airport arrested on return to Singapore

A box of supplements, valued at S$507.30, was stolen. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
11 Nov 2025 12:39PM
SINGAPORE: An Australian woman who allegedly stole a box of anti-ageing supplements at the transit area of Changi Airport earlier this year was arrested when she returned to Singapore several months later. 

The police were alerted to the theft on May 7, when a box of supplements that cost S$507.30 (US$390) was discovered missing from the display shelf of a Guardian outlet in the transit area of Terminal 1.

The suspect was seen on CCTV allegedly leaving the pharmacy outlet with the unpaid item on Apr 14. The police established her identity, but she had already left Singapore.

On Nov 2, the 51-year-old woman returned to Singapore and was arrested at Changi Airport while in transit for another flight, the police said in a media release on Tuesday (Nov 11).

She will be charged in court on Nov 12 for theft. 

If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of shop thefts, and that offenders will be dealt with firmly.

"The police will continue to work closely with stakeholders and the community to prevent and deter cases of shop theft," they added.

Source: CNA/nh(gs)

