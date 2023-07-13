More supply chain management jobs, skills development initiatives available as Singapore looks to grow sector

The study by the Economic Development Board (EDB), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG), identified three key trends transforming the industry.

Digital literacy is increasingly sought after as technology automates manual tasks and facilitates a more efficient workflow.

There is also a shift towards being more resilient and agile against events like conflicts and pandemics, the report noted. This means diversifying sources, and making sure business can go on through better risk management.

As sustainability becomes a major concern for firms in every sector, those in SCM will also have to learn to come up with sustainability frameworks and put them in place.

MORE FIRMS SETTING UP SCM HUB HERE

With companies diversifying their supply chains to deal with global uncertainties, many are looking to Southeast Asia – particularly Singapore – as a preferred hub, said Ms Celia Sia, EDB’s senior vice president of hub services and connectivity.

“A recent survey looking at supply chain trends showed that almost 50 per cent of businesses with supply chain operations in Asia Pacific are planning to expand or build new manufacturing capacities in Southeast Asia in the next three years,” she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight.

“At EDB, we are seeing an increased interest from companies to set up supply chain management hubs in Singapore. Many already have their regional or international headquarters here so it makes sense to place their supply chain management teams (here as well).”

One such firm is consumer electronics giant Dyson, which shifted its global headquarters from Britain to Singapore last year.

“Singapore is at the centre of our global supply chain. We research, design and develop products here… Singapore is the right place for high-tech, research intensive businesses,” founder and chairman James Dyson had said during the official opening.