Government will continue strengthening support for families in Singapore: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The Government will continue to support families in Singapore, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jun 4), adding that families are the bedrock of society.

"Our families mould our character and values. They shape our personality and beliefs. They anchor our sense of belonging in our society," Mr Lee said at the launch of National Family Week.

"The Government will continue to support our families and foster a Singapore made for families."

In his speech at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mr Lee noted the various initiatives to support families, including marriage and parenthood benefits.

"Our home ownership policies allow the vast majority to own HDB homes and raise families. We have significantly enhanced pre-school education to give every Singaporean child a good start in life, and we are continually expanding support for seniors so that they can age gracefully in the community," he added.

To better understand the needs and aspirations of different families, Mr Lee said the Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships (AFAM) is seeking views from stakeholders, the community and the public.

"It will work with MSF (Ministry of Social and Family Development) to incorporate the insights gained from these engagements in a Celebrating SG Families Plan, to be launched at the end of this year," Mr Lee said.

YEAR OF CELEBRATING FAMILIES

To recognise the importance of families, 2022 has been dedicated as the Year of Celebrating SG Families, said the Prime Minister. Led by the Families for Life Council, the initiative will build upon efforts to support families across different life stages.

"One key focus is to inculcate core family values in our children early, for example, love, care and concern, respect, and commitment - values which strong families are anchored on," Mr Lee said.

During National Family Week, community locations across Singapore will host activities for children to learn about family values, with retail and F&B outlets offering promotions as well.

Mr Lee said organisers look forward to making this an annual event during the June school holidays.