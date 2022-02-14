Community should remind special needs children and their parents that they are not alone: Chan Chun Sing

“It is our goal for children with special needs to reach their potential, to be confident in themselves and to be equipped with life skills and values so that they can grow up to lead, as much as possible, as normal, as independent a life as possible,” said Mr Chan.

“This starts from the early years, where early detection and timely intervention are critical.”

The Education Minister said he is “heartened” to hear of parents who have drawn strength from support around them and in turn given support to others, allowing them to cope with the stress and challenges of caring for their children with special needs.

“Let us do our part to serve as a circle of support for these children and their parents. We cannot say: 'Let the other neighbour help. Let the other relatives help. Let the other company hire him,’” said Mr Chan.

“We need not wait for one another. Let us all make the first step. Let them know that we value them and their children. Let us remind them that they are not alone.”

For instance, if parents need a break, those around them can step in to play with or accompany their children, said Mr Chan, urging Singaporeans to also be understanding employers and colleagues.

“Let us be a community that reaches out in both words and actions to demonstrate care and kindness. Let us be an inclusive society that uplifts one another, that leaves no Singaporean behind, and moves forward as one,” said the Education Minister.

SUPPORTING THOSE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

The number of students reported with special education needs has risen by about 5 per cent in the last three years, largely due to growing awareness and early identification, said Mr Chan.

About 7,000, or 20 per cent, of all students reported with special education needs attend the existing 22 special education schools, and these students have moderate to severe special needs.

Another 27,000 students with special education needs attend mainstream schools, he added.

To help parents decide how to best support their child’s special education needs, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has collaborated with hospitals, special education schools and early intervention centres to develop common standards to guide assessments and align recommendations to parents, said Mr Chan.

“Based on these assessments and recommendations, parents decide whether to enrol their child in a mainstream primary school or SPED school,” he added.

Parents are “key partners” as they provide “valuable insights” into their children’s unique needs, which is why schools engage families early to find out their children’s needs, said Mr Chan.

“Schools then provide details of the support available in school, and how the school and parents can work together to support their child. When schools and families communicate, they build relationships and share strategies that can be used in school and at home,” he added.

In some cases, parents of children with special education needs may find that the mainstream environment does not suit their child, and may conclude that their child would be better supported in a special education school, said Mr Chan.

In special education schools, teachers work closely with parents to exchange information on the children’s progress and support the application of skills at home and in the community, he added.

Each school also has a social worker who can help families with additional emotional or financial needs if necessary, said Mr Chan.

To help students and families transit from special education to life after school, MOE works with the special education schools to implement processes of “transition planning” for students in their secondary school years, he added.

“All parents plan on providing for their children in every possible way until they reach independence as adults. So, when parents discover that their child will need a lot more support and for a lot longer, even into adulthood, they experience heartache, shock and even fear,” said the Education Minister.

“This is an unplanned journey and can be a challenging one. Many of us know such families, among our friends, relatives, or in the community. Some of us are ourselves a family of a special person.”