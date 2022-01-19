Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Supreme Court warns public about phishing emails by 'Supreme Judiciary Council'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Supreme Court warns public about phishing emails by 'Supreme Judiciary Council'

Supreme Court warns public about phishing emails by 'Supreme Judiciary Council'

People walk across a bridge near the Supreme Court in Singapore on Nov 9, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
Vanessa Paige Chelvan
19 Jan 2022 03:46PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 03:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Supreme Court has warned members of the public about a recent spate of phishing emails by senders impersonating it, and informing recipients they are being served a letter from the Court. 

The phishing emails are sent from info1 [at] judiciary.gov.sg by the "Supreme Judiciary Council", the Supreme Court said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 19). 

They contain a PDF document shared via hosting service Dropbox Business and "usually request for personal information such as name and identification details" like NRIC or FIN numbers.  

"Anyone who receives such an email should not respond to it nor disclose any personal or banking details to the sender," the Court added. 

Those who got the email should not download any attachment or click on links provided, said the Supreme Court.

It added: "The Judiciary does not use the @judiciary.gov.sg domain name to send emails to members of the public nor request for information to be sent via Dropbox Business." 

Only authorised process servers can serve legal documents, the Court said, and a Registrar's Notice or "correspondence from Court" will be sent to you if your attendance is required in Court or if you need to provide information.

Source: CNA/vc(gr)

Related Topics

Supreme Court of Singapore

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us