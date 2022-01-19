Supreme Court warns public about phishing emails by 'Supreme Judiciary Council'

SINGAPORE: The Supreme Court has warned members of the public about a recent spate of phishing emails by senders impersonating it, and informing recipients they are being served a letter from the Court.

The phishing emails are sent from info1 [at] judiciary.gov.sg by the "Supreme Judiciary Council", the Supreme Court said in a news release on Wednesday (Jan 19).

They contain a PDF document shared via hosting service Dropbox Business and "usually request for personal information such as name and identification details" like NRIC or FIN numbers.

"Anyone who receives such an email should not respond to it nor disclose any personal or banking details to the sender," the Court added.

Those who got the email should not download any attachment or click on links provided, said the Supreme Court.

It added: "The Judiciary does not use the @judiciary.gov.sg domain name to send emails to members of the public nor request for information to be sent via Dropbox Business."

Only authorised process servers can serve legal documents, the Court said, and a Registrar's Notice or "correspondence from Court" will be sent to you if your attendance is required in Court or if you need to provide information.