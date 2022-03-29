'Surreal' and 'freeing': Singapore residents on walking around outdoors without a mask

SINGAPORE: "Surreal." "Freeing." "Liberation." After two years of having to wear a mask anywhere outside their homes, some Singapore residents described their elation at being able to shed their face coverings on Tuesday (Mar 29), as the country lifted its outdoor mask mandate.

Singapore rolled out its most significant easing of COVID-19 measures from Tuesday, including making the wearing of masks outdoors optional and doubling the group size for social gatherings to 10 people.

Mr Sam Lee, 28 and Ms Winnie Fok, 26, took off their masks after exiting Mandarin Gallery along Orchard Road.

"My face can finally feel the wind," Mr Lee told CNA.

"I'm quite happy to take off my mask, but it was a bit awkward at first. We were just looking around to see, actually not a lot of people have taken off, so we were worried if it's the correct date," he said.

Observing that most people they saw walking along Orchard Road still had their masks on, Ms Fok said that most Singapore residents seemed to still be "quite cautious".

Not having to wear a mask, however, was "very freeing and surreal" for her, she added with a smile.