Surveillance cameras can keep us safer but raise privacy concerns: Teo Chee Hean

SINGAPORE: While the use of surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology can keep countries safer, they also raise privacy concerns, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Tuesday (Apr 5).

“We need to establish proper guidelines and standards on the use of technology to provide ample protection, and to preserve trust and confidence,” he said, stressing that technology is not an “unalloyed good”.

“Only with these in place can we make the best use of what technology can offer us, to improve our capability to protect our societies and people from the new dangers.”

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, was speaking at an inaugural tech summit organised by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

The TechX summit, held at the Mediacorp campus, showcases the latest technological innovations in fighting crime.