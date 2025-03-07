Susan Ho appointed to Mediacorp's board of directors

SINGAPORE: Ms Susan Ho has been appointed to Mediacorp's board of directors, effective Mar 1.

“Ms Ho brings a wealth of experience to the media industry from over 30 years in international branding, strategic corporate positioning and reputation management,” Mediacorp announced on Thursday (Mar 6).

She began her career in advertising and digital marketing, and became corporate banking head of creative industries and global head of brand and sponsorships for Standard Chartered Bank.

Ms Ho also held senior business leadership roles in corporate advisory firm Brunswick and global fintech unicorn Airwallex.

Mediacorp chairman Niam Chiang Meng said: "Susan is a key addition to Mediacorp's board, given her extensive expertise and leadership experience across different sectors within the region.

"Her presence will enhance the diversity of perspectives crucial for navigating the challenges and opportunities in our competitive industry.

"We welcome Susan and look forward to her insights as she joins us on our exciting journey of innovation and growth."

Former directors Mr Robin Hu and Mr Roy Quek stepped down at Mediacorp’s annual general meeting on Aug 30 last year.

"On behalf of Mediacorp, I want to thank Robin and Roy for their invaluable contributions during their tenure," said Mr Niam.

"Their perspectives and recommendations have enabled the Board to make sharper strategic decisions that have strengthened our business models, and deepened engagement with our multiple audiences and stakeholders."

Besides the chairman and Ms Ho, the other Mediacorp board members are: