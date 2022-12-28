Logo
Singapore

Two men arrested, accused of stealing from Upper Thomson temple
Singapore

Two men arrested, accused of stealing from Upper Thomson temple

Two men arrested, accused of stealing from Upper Thomson temple

Cash seized as case exhibits after the arrest of two men accused of stealing from a temple. (Photo: SPF)

28 Dec 2022 09:26PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 09:26PM)
SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested on Wednesday (Dec 28) for allegedly stealing from a Chinese temple along Jalan Tambur in the Upper Thomson area. 

The police said they received a report of theft at about 5.20pm on Dec 22. 

The suspects, aged 33 and 43, were arrested about a week later along Lorong 14 Geylang, with the aid of CCTV images.

The men are believed to have been involved in similar cases of theft across Singapore in December, said the police.

About S$11,900 in cash and the tools that the suspects are believed to have used were seized.

Jalan Tambur is the location of a Hokkien Taoist temple known as Kiew Lee Tong that was gazetted for conservation in 2014.

The suspects will be charged in court on Thursday. If convicted of theft in dwelling, they face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine. 

Source: CNA/gs(rj)

