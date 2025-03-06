Singapore University of Social Sciences to get new campus at former Rochor Centre site by mid-2030s

SINGAPORE: The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) will get a new campus at the former site and vicinity of Rochor Centre, which will be ready by the mid-2030s, the Education Ministry announced on Thursday (Mar 6).

The central location will increase the university’s accessibility for both full-time students pursuing their first degree and working adults seeking further education, the ministry said.

SUSS offers programmes that cater to different learners, including working adults, and many classes are run after working hours, said Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing in parliament while laying out his ministry’s spending plans for the year.

SUSS is one of six autonomous universities in Singapore. It offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programmes across five schools:

S R Nathan School of Human Development

School of Business

School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences

School of Law

School of Science and Technology

Since becoming an autonomous university in 2017, SUSS has seen around 22,000 graduates, according to Mr Chan.

"Currently, SUSS is spread across multiple rented premises, including its main location at Clementi. This is not an ideal arrangement," said Mr Chan.

"It is time for SUSS to have its own, consolidated campus to accommodate its growing enrolment."

Rochor Centre, which was known for its trademark rainbow-coloured blocks, was built in 1977 and demolished in 2018 to make way for the North-South Corridor.

SUSS welcomed the announcement, noting that the new central location would strengthen the university's ties with industry and the community, and improve access to opportunities for learning and growth.



"Rochor is more than just an address," said SUSS in a LinkedIn update.



"It's a chance to shape our identity in a vibrant, dynamic neighbourhood. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SUSS, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds."