‘Completely lost’: 71-year-old grandfather graduates from SUSS with multiple distinctions after initial struggles

SINGAPORE: For much of his life, Mr Wong Yee Keong thought that enrolling in a university was an "impossible dream".

After completing secondary school, he joined Keppel Shipyard as an apprentice and climbed the ranks to become a marine engineering manager over a career spanning more than 40 years.

But even as he built a successful career and raised a family, his ambition to earn a university degree never faded.

Now, at 71, the father of two and grandfather of three has fulfilled that dream, graduating from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) with a bachelor's degree in Chinese language and literature on Tuesday (Oct 13).

He is the university’s oldest graduate this year and one of nine retirees graduating.

However, there are two people he wishes could see his achievements: his late parents.

"When I was accepted into SUSS, one of the first things I did was go to my parents' niche at Bright Hill Temple and tell them," Mr Wong told CNA in Chinese.

"I can't wait to tell them I've graduated with a degree. Even though they’re no longer here, I feel that I’ve fulfilled that wish for them."

A LIFELONG DREAM

Mr Wong grew up with five siblings. His parents worked hard to provide for the family.

After finishing his secondary school education, he joined Keppel Shipyard, where he worked for more than 40 years.

Even while building his career and raising a family, he continued learning through technical and vocational courses and took the A-Level examination.

After retiring in 2019, he enrolled in a diploma programme and later volunteered at a community organisation.

Then, in 2022, Mr Wong read about a SUSS graduate in his 70s.