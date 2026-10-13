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‘Completely lost’: 71-year-old grandfather graduates from SUSS with multiple distinctions after initial struggles
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‘Completely lost’: 71-year-old grandfather graduates from SUSS with multiple distinctions after initial struggles

Mr Wong Yee Keong shares with CNA how he fulfilled a lifelong dream after a “painful and frustrating” start to his university journey.

‘Completely lost’: 71-year-old grandfather graduates from SUSS with multiple distinctions after initial struggles

Mdm Yeo Siew Guk helping Mr Wong Yee Keong adjust his graduation hat at an outdoor garden at the Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre on the day of his graduation, Oct 13, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)

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Loraine Lee
Loraine Lee
13 Oct 2026 06:46PM
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SINGAPORE: For much of his life, Mr Wong Yee Keong thought that enrolling in a university was an "impossible dream".

After completing secondary school, he joined Keppel Shipyard as an apprentice and climbed the ranks to become a marine engineering manager over a career spanning more than 40 years. 

But even as he built a successful career and raised a family, his ambition to earn a university degree never faded.

Now, at 71, the father of two and grandfather of three has fulfilled that dream, graduating from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) with a bachelor's degree in Chinese language and literature on Tuesday (Oct 13).

He is the university’s oldest graduate this year and one of nine retirees graduating.

However, there are two people he wishes could see his achievements: his late parents.

"When I was accepted into SUSS, one of the first things I did was go to my parents' niche at Bright Hill Temple and tell them," Mr Wong told CNA in Chinese.

"I can't wait to tell them I've graduated with a degree. Even though they’re no longer here, I feel that I’ve fulfilled that wish for them."

A LIFELONG DREAM

Mr Wong grew up with five siblings. His parents worked hard to provide for the family. 

After finishing his secondary school education, he joined Keppel Shipyard, where he worked for more than 40 years. 

Even while building his career and raising a family, he continued learning through technical and vocational courses and took the A-Level examination. 

After retiring in 2019, he enrolled in a diploma programme and later volunteered at a community organisation. 

Then, in 2022, Mr Wong read about a SUSS graduate in his 70s.

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Mr Wong Yee Keong posing in front of the now-demolished National Theatre when he was aged 20. (Photo: Wong Yee Keong)
Mr Wong Yee Keong, 71, is Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) oldest graduate in 2026. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese Language and Literature. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

“Back then, I was in my late 60s. I thought to myself, why not give it a try too," he said. 

His first application was unsuccessful, but he wrote to the head of department asking for another chance. The next day, he received a call with advice on how to strengthen his application. 

Mr Wong then enlisted his family's help to find and scan educational certificates he had accumulated over the decades. 

"When I learnt I was accepted into the programme, I jumped in joy. I was one step to achieving a lifelong dream that I thought would have been impossible at my age."

AN UPHILL BATTLE

Returning to school brought new challenges. 

He had never learnt Hanyu Pinyin and struggled to type Chinese on a computer. 

As a result, he scored a D+ in his first examination.

"I was completely lost. Every student around me was typing quickly, while I couldn't even type a single word," said Mr Wong.

"It was painful and frustrating because I knew the answers … Everything was already in my head – I simply couldn’t type it."

He considered giving up, but Dr Lee Wee Heong, head of the Chinese Studies department, encouraged him to continue.

"He told me, 'One examination cannot represent a student's true ability.’ It was when I realised that I was facing a new challenge, but it did not mean I was not capable of learning,” he said. 

Mr Wong Yee Keong and his family photographed at an outdoor garden at the Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre on the day of his graduation from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), Oct 13, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Mr Wong Yee Keong at an outdoor garden at Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre on the day of his graduation from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), Oct 13, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Mr Wong Yee Keong holding hands with his grandson at an outdoor garden in Suntec City Convention & Exhibition Centre on Oct 13, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)

So Mr Wong began learning Hanyu Pinyin alongside his degree studies. His efforts paid off and he graduated with nine A and A- grades and won several literary awards.

Dr Lee said what inspired him most was Mr Wong’s willingness to persevere through difficulties. 

"His graduation reminds us that learning has no age limit, and that humility and determination can take us far," said Dr Lee.

Besides his lecturers, Mr Wong also credited his family and his wife, who would stay up waiting for him to return from evening classes – sometimes as late as 11pm. 

His eldest son, Jun Jie, said the family had seen how much effort his father put into his studies, including learning to use technology, adding: "We've seen him enjoy the time spent with his classmates ... We are very happy for him."

His wife, Madam Yeo Siew Guk, 71, said: "I'm so proud of him, I really support the effort he put in his studies ... I knew he would be able to do it."

Mr Wong now hopes to volunteer as a Chinese tutor for underprivileged children and encourage other retirees to continue learning. 

"When we are young, we study to build a better future. Later in life, learning can be a way to fulfil a dream that we once had to put aside for our family," he said.

“The important question isn't whether you're too old. It's whether you want to give yourself another chance to learn.” 

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Source: CNA/lo/ca

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Education SUSS lifelong learning university degree
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