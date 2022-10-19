Gillman Barracks facelift to include big sustainability push

GOING GREEN

When completed, the rejuvenated precinct will feature pet-friendly cafes and bars with live music, as well as a new playground for families, among other attractions.

Five food and beverage players have been awarded tenders with five-year leases, including two new entrants – The Blackbird and Wheeler's Estate – which will take over blocks along Lock Road.

Wheeler's Estate, which also owns two other outlets in Seletar and Ubi, is looking to appeal to cyclists by having a pitstop and repair station at its cafe.

It is also working on a cycling route to link up all three outlets, as part of plans to encourage customers to go “car-lite”.

"We're of course going with the approach of being more sustainable, in terms of being more eco-friendly, even in the menu, (such as) trying to incorporate a more farm-to-table approach,” said business development manager Ong Bang Jun.

“This is something that we have not really done before with our other brands.”

The other three tenders were awarded to current Gillman Barracks tenants Creamier, Hopscotch and Handlebar.

Ms Jan Pek, director of Handlebar, said the biker-themed restaurant intends to play its part by incorporating EV charging and a vertical herb garden in its design. It will also feature a welcome arch at its entrance that is completely solar-powered.