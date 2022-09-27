Southeast Asia's first helicopter running on sustainable aviation fuel takes flight in Singapore

Such demonstrations play the important role of bringing the aviation industry on board the sustainability drive, said Neste’s Sami Jauhiainen. They also show that sustainable aviation fuel is available and safe to use, despite the adoption of greener fuel being in very early phases in the Asia Pacific.

“General aviation and helicopter use - these represent the kind of segments of the aviation market that are well positioned to be the front runners and show examples of the broader industry,” said the firm’s vice-president for Renewable Aviation in Asia Pacific.

TOWARDS GREENER SKIES

The move to incorporate more sustainable aviation fuel comes as the industry makes its journey towards greener skies.

Since July, Singapore Airlines and Scoot have been offering flights running on sustainable aviation fuel with a premium in a year-long trial.

The helicopter flight on Monday came days after an international panel of experts recommended ways for Singapore to achieve its aspirations as a sustainable aviation hub.

Among the 15 recommendations to the Government are stimulating demand and supply for sustainable aviation fuel and allowing planes to take the most optimal route between destinations to increase fuel efficiency.

The recommendations encourage - in the short term - corporate buyers coming together to fund sustainable aviation fuel use, as well as longer term structural and more policy-driven measures that are needed to create a long term growing market for green fuel, said Mr Jauhiainen.

COST REMAINS A CHALLENGE

However, cost remains a key challenge, Mr Jauhiainen said, even as his firm prepares to expand its Singapore refinery next year to increase its production capacity to a million tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel.

Sustainable aviation fuel is about three to five times more expensive than conventional jet fuel.