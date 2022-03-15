Victim injured by man with sword in Buangkok among 6 people given police awards for helping to restrain suspect

SINGAPORE: A victim who was allegedly injured by a man with a sword in Buangkok was among six people who received Public Spiritedness Awards from the police on Tuesday (Mar 15) for helping to restrain the suspect.

The six people - Mr Kumarapeli Arachchige Amila Chinthana, Mr Lim Jun Yi, Mr Muhammad Nur Rabbani Mohammad Zaini, Mr Lim Jiajing, Mr Muhammad Naufal Ahmadsubronto and Ms Kervyn Koh - were each awarded a plaque at Ang Mo Kio Police Division’s headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, 37-year-old Singaporean Fadhil Yusop, was arrested on Monday after the police received multiple calls at about 1.56pm about a man swinging a sword in the middle of Buangkok Crescent and stopping oncoming traffic.

He will be charged on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, said the police in a news release on Monday night.

In a video sent to CNA on Monday, the man was seen walking in the middle of the road and hitting cars with a sword as they go past him.

He crossed over to the pavement and swung his sword at Mr Chinthana, before he slipped and fell. Four people quickly pinned him on the ground and a fifth person was seen kicking the sword away.

Mr Chinthana, 35, said his first thought was of his wife, who is seven months pregnant. He thought about how the man might harm other vulnerable people in the area, he told journalists on Tuesday.

“If let’s say another old person is standing there, or if it’s children, or a pregnant woman, I thought about ... if it happens to my family. When it comes to my mind I won’t think twice, because I’m thinking about other people’s safety,” said Mr Chinthana, who also has a three-year-old son.

“I never thought he will come and attack me,” he said, adding that everything happened very quickly and that he did not feel scared.

Mr Chinthana tried to hold on to Fadhil's body and legs as they struggled on the floor. Others soon joined him in pinning the suspect on the ground.