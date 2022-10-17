Video of man wielding sword in Sumang Lane was scene being filmed for Channel 8 drama

In a statement, Mediacorp said: "We understand that a video of a man wielding a wushu sword at the junction of Sumang Lane and Sumang Crescent is being circulated. We would like to clarify that this was a scene being filmed for the Channel 8 drama Healing Heroes."

Mediacorp is the parent company of Channel 8 and CNA.

The statement went on add that a sign indicating “Filming in Progress” had been placed prominently in the vicinity of the filming area. The production crew in the vicinity were also dressed in visibility vests, according to the statement by Mediacorp.

"We apologise for any alarm caused and seek the understanding of members of the public to refrain from circulating videos without context," said Mediacorp.

Earlier Ms Sun Xueling who is the Member of Parliament for Punggol West, where Sumang Lane is situated, said in a Facebook post that she had "received several notifications from concerned residents about a video circulating of a person apparently carrying a sword and lashing out at passersby at Sumang Lane".

"I have checked with sources who indicated that it is a filming in progress and not a “real” incident," said Ms Sun.

ACTUAL INCIDENT IN MARCH

In March, two people were injured by a man carrying a sword in Buangkok. Passing cars were also damaged.

Six members of the public, who were later given police awards, helped restrain the man before he was arrested by responding police officers.