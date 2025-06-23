Underground Syed Alwi pumping station completed, can hold up to 4 Olympic-sized pools of stormwater

SINGAPORE: The low-lying Jalan Besar area now has a fully automated facility that can hold up to four Olympic swimming pools' worth of stormwater in the event of heavy rains.

National water agency PUB on Monday (Jun 23) announced the completion of the Syed Alwi pumping station, which takes up about 1,190sqm underground or one-sixth of a football field.

Plans for the station were first announced in 2021, as part of Singapore’s wider efforts to adapt to more frequent and intense rainstorms due to climate change.

This is Singapore’s third pumping station. The other two, along Poole Road and Wimborne Road, were constructed in the 1990s to enhance flood resilience in the Tanjong Katong estate.

The site along Syed Alwi Road was initially announced in 2021 as a detention tank, which stores water for an extended period.

A pumping station is different in that it continuously pumps out water and does not store it for a long time.