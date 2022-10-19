Teen accused of murdering father in Yishun remanded for psychiatric assessment

SINGAPORE: A teenager accused of murdering his father in Yishun will be remanded for psychiatric assessment for three weeks, a court heard on Wednesday (Oct 19).

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai, 19, appeared in court via video link.

The prosecutor said the police have updated their preliminary investigations in the case, and the next stage would be for Seah to be remanded for psychiatric assessment.

He asked for three weeks for this purpose.

Defence lawyer Joyce Khoo of Quahe Woo & Palmer said she had no objections.

The judge asked Seah, who wore a red polo shirt and blue mask, if he had heard the application by the prosecution. Seah said he had.

The judge allowed the application and ordered that Seah be remanded for three weeks.

Ms Khoo thanked the police for allowing Seah to see his family the day before.

Her colleague Sunil Sudheesan had made extensive arguments at the previous hearing, to be allowed to see his client before police investigations were completed. He was rejected.

Seah was charged on Oct 12 with the murder of his father, 47-year-old Eddie Seah Wee Teck, between the fourth and fifth floor of Block 653, Yishun Avenue 4 on Oct 10.

The charge sheet did not indicate how the death of the older man was caused.

Seah's case will be heard again on Nov 9.

If convicted of murder, he could be sentenced to death.